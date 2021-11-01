How to prevent credit card details from being stolen?

There are some key ways to ensure card safety:

Please apply for a credit card through the bank's formal channels. Do not entrust others or illegal intermediaries to apply for the card, or provide untrue information to apply for the card, so as to avoid personal information leakage or negative impact on personal credit status. Please sign your name on the back of the card to prevent it from being picked up by mistake or being exchanged by criminals; please do not disclose the credit card password to others, and do not set a simple number arrangement or your birthday date as a password to prevent the card and password from being stolen. Please do not lend your identity documents or credit cards to others for use, or disclose the card number, expiration date, password and other related information of the bank card. When inquiring, withdrawing, transferring or changing the password on the ATM, please pay attention to whether there are redundant devices on the ATM; when entering the password, try to block the operation gestures to prevent criminals from prying; Cover the card slot to prevent the card from being dropped; avoid leaving cash in deposit and withdrawal transactions, and don't throw away the deposit and withdrawal receipt; when the operation is over, you should retrieve the card in time and keep it properly. Don't leave the credit card out of sight when using the card, pay attention to the number of times the cashier's card is swiped, to avoid losses caused by mistakenly swiping or multiple swiping. When swiping the card to enter the password, you should block the operation as much as possible to prevent criminals from prying eyes. When the transaction is completed, it is necessary to confirm whether the cashier returned his credit card, check whether the information on the purchase order is consistent, and save the purchase order for future reconciliation. Please use the credit card in a safe Internet and communication environment. When shopping online, please try to choose a website or APP with a good reputation, a high reputation, and a long operating time for payment transactions. Be wary of phishing websites. Make sure to contact reliable CVV SHOP in case of getting CVV number online. Do not randomly click on websites or payment links provided by channels such as insecure links, floating windows, emails, and text messages. Please exit in time after payment. Please take good care of your mobile phone and mobile payment password. When you change your mobile phone, you must cancel or change the original mobile payment binding in time. Carefully identify the authenticity of bank announcements, do not believe in the announcements requiring customers to transfer money to designated accounts, and report relevant information to the bank and public security organs as soon as possible. Open SMS, WeChat and other reminder services, you can find out the details of account income and expenditure in the first time. Check the correctness of the billing data in time. If you have any questions, please call the provided number of your bank for inquiries. If the card is lost or stolen, call to report the loss immediately. If the card is lost or stolen and the funds are stolen, report to the police immediately. Actively cooperate with the bank in the reminder and confirmation of card transactions, promptly inquire about abnormal transactions, and file a refusal to pay, actively assist relevant parties in investigations, and report to the police if necessary. If the primary cardholder finds that the secondary card has abnormally large amounts and multiple transactions, he should contact the secondary cardholder to verify the situation in time. If the transaction is confirmed to be abnormal, please contact the bank to stop payment and report to the police.

