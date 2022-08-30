How to open a SBI savings account online, step-by-step guide

State Bank of India (SBI), the biggest lender in the country, provides a digital savings account that may be opened online without needing to visit a local branch. Customers can now open an SBI Digital Savings Account without going to the branch or filling out any paperwork. In its place, SBI now enables users to create a digital savings account using the YONO app.



“Open a Savings account ANYTIME, ANYWHERE! Simply download the YONO SBI app and get started now", according to a Tweet from SBI. Several advantages come with opening a digital savings account with SBI, including the fact that the process is entirely paperless, there is no need to visit a branch, OTP-based authentication, instant access to banking, and video KYC for account opening.



How can a new customer open an SBI Digital Savings Account?



1. Launch the SBI YONO app, then select the section for account opening.



2. After that, choose Digital Savings Account and press "Apply Now."



3. Choose "Open with Aadhaar using e-KYC (Biometric Authentication)" and then enter your email address and mobile number on the following page.



4. Enter your PAN number to complete the OTP verification process and accept the declarations.



5. Enter your information after which you take a selfie of yourself.



6. Enter your annual income information, educational information, religion, marital status, father's and mother's information, occupation type, and nominee information.



7. After choosing your card type and version, choose the services you want for your digital savings account.



8. Once you have accepted the terms and conditions and verified your OTP, you are done.