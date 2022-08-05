Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

How to open a Demat account, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out

If you are curious on how to invest in shares and securities so here's a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

How to open a Demat account, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out
how to open a demat account

Anyone with aspirations of making investments in businesses and trading stocks was helpless. Only the wealthiest members of the society were allowed to invest, and even if you were one of them, you still needed to be a broker or go to the trading floor in person to take part. Drastically things have changed, and the shift from the old and traditional pattern has changed to investment in companies via stocks and shares or by joining the global stock market. If you are interested in investing, you have come to the right place to learn the process. All you need is a Demat account which will secure your online traded stocks no matter where you are located. 

What is a Demat account and why do you need it? 

Demat account is primarily used for investing in shares and securities and it facilitates holding in a digital or electronic form. This account is required to trade shares in the stock market and it is also referred to as a Dematerialised account. All of a person’s investment in shares, exchange-traded funds, bonds, and mutual funds are properly tracked under Demat account. A Demat trading account is necessary to readily participate in the Indian stock market. 

Demat account provides flexibility at lower costs and has lesser risks which leads to easy holdings of stocks and shares. It transfers the financial securities immediately with no stamp tax applied. Its digital format helps to avoid risks from theft, loss, manipulation, etc and eliminates TDS deduction. It facilitates convenient nomination and transmission in case of death of a holder. If you are interested in opening a Demat account, here is a step-by-step guide to help you out.

How to open a Demat account:

Step 1: Approach to a depository participant (An authorised bank- ICICI, AXIS, HDFC, SBI,  UPSTOX, Choice, Angel Broking, Zerodha, financial institutions or broker)

Step 2: Fill and submit Demat account opening form (Includes- PAN Card, Residence proof, ID proof, Passport-size photographs)

Step 3: Fulfil the KYC (Know Your Clients) formalities

Step 4: Verify and sign the agreement copies (Rules and regulations and rights mentioned)

Step 5: Assign a nominee to your account

Step 6: Acquire your own unique Beneficiary Owner Identity (BOID) which is used to access the account. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.