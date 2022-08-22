How to make UPI transactions via WhatsApp, step-by-step guide

WhatsApp payments

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe and millions of users depend on the app for day-to-day conversation. But are you aware that you can also use WhatsApp to make UPI transactions. Meta-owned WhatsApp launched the beta version of WhatsApp payments service in 2018 and the company received approval from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2020 to launch the service in a phased manner.

WhatsApp payments uses UPI (Unified Payment Interface) to enable bank-to-bank money transfers. The app uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account information. To know how to make UPI transactions via WhatsApp, you can follow these steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone and go to the payments section. On an Android smartphone, you can click the ‘three-dot’ icon at the top right and iPhone users can find payments option under Settings.

Step 2: At the bottom of the page, tap Add payment method.

Step 3: Tap on the bank you wish to pair with your WhatsApp.

Step 4: Follow the steps and the app will automatically fetch UPI details associated with your phone number.

Step 5: Verify your bank account via SMS.

Step 6: Tap Done.

Once you have set up the WhatsApp payments service on your smartphone you can make a UPI transaction right through the chat window. You can even scan the QR code via WhatsApp camera to make UPI payments,