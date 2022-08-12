How to make UPI payment without GooglePay, Paytm, PhonePe or an active internet connection

UPI

Unified Payments Interface or UPI is one of the most used digital payment methods across the country these days. Launched in 2016 by the NPCI, UPI is slowly becoming a core of financial transactions in India. The payment methods received a major push during the COVID-19 pandemic as everyone was trying to make contactless payments. Since its launch, several major tech giants have rolled out dedicated platforms to make UPI transactions easier for users. However, there is a myth related to UPI that it is not functional without an active internet connection. But as we mentioned, it is a myth. Money can be sent and received using just a UPI ID and PIN without an active internet connection. The payments can be made by using a mobile number or virtual payment address.

Recently, a new UPI 123Pay project was unveiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to make it simpler for the "40 crores" feature phone users to make digital payments without an internet connection. A user can rapidly transfer money utilising the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service thanks to the new feature UPI 123Pay. One can perform a variety of transactions utilising this capability and various techniques. According to the NPCI's official website, these include contacting an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) number, using an app on a feature phone, using a missed call-based approach, and proximity sound-based payments.

Anyone can pay for FAST Tags for cars and other utility bills using the 123Pay function. Using their registered cellphone number, one can easily check the balance of their UPI account. Additionally, the NPCI has made a hotline number available for calls 24 hours a day. Users can easily check for digital payments and other inquiries by going to www.digisaathi.info or by calling 14431 and 1800 891 3333.

How to send payments via UPI without an internet connection.

One only needs to adhere to a few basic steps to complete the UPI payment process. The UPI 123Pay feature, which can be accessed through IVR service, must be used for this. Users would have to link their phone number and bank account before they can set up a UPI pin for security.

Step 1: Dial the phone number "08045163666" as your first step. To make the UPI pay process easier for you, you will then be prompted to choose a language.

Step 2: The second step is to tap the number "1" on your phone's keypad to initiate a money transfer.

Step 3: When you're finished, you'll be prompted to select the bank that works with UPI. Users must then press the number "1" once more on their phone's keypad to validate the information.

Step 4: Tap "1" one more time to complete the transaction, then enter your mobile number and check the information.

Step 5: Next, enter the amount you wish to transfer and the UPI pin you previously set.