How to lock Aadhaar card using mAadhaar app, UIDAI website?

Scammers found a new loophole to drain your account without OTP authentication. Here are ways to stay safe.
A new social media scam is being talked about by netizens in which scammers can drain your bank account to zero using a loophole in the new Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS). In this scam, the fraudsters can steal money from any bank account through access to fingerprint data, an Aadhaar number and the name of the bank and they do not need an OTP.
The worst part is, you don't even get an SMS notification on your money being debited from your account. Cyber cafes, photocopy shops, hotels, etc are prime spots where Aadhaar numbers can get stolen and then scammers usually stalk the victims to know the bank name.
To access the fingerprints of bank holders, scammers find their land registry and other sources. This fingerprint data is then imprinted on artificial silicon thumbs which are used to withdraw money using AePS.
How to be safe from scammers:
