How to link your PAN with your Aadhaar before April 1, 2023 to avoid it from being inoperative

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique identification number issued by the Income Tax Department of India to individuals, firms, and companies for the purpose of tracking financial transactions. It is an important document that is required for various financial activities such as filing tax returns, opening a bank account, and applying for loans, among others. On the other hand, the Aadhaar is a unique identification number issued by the Government of India to every resident of the country. It serves as a proof of identity and address and is required for various purposes such as availing government benefits and subsidies, opening a bank account, and obtaining a SIM card, among others.

In order to streamline the tax system in the country and eliminate the use of multiple PAN cards by a single individual, the government has made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar. As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, if your PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar by April 1, 2023, it will become inoperative. This means that you will not be able to use your PAN for any financial transactions or file your tax returns.

Therefore, it is important to link your PAN with your Aadhaar before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience. If you are not sure whether your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar or not, you can check the status by visiting the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/) and clicking on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.

To link your PAN with your Aadhaar, you can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/)

2. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option available under the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.

Also read: 7 Money-saving tips for housewives: How to stretch your budget and manage your household finances effectively

3. A new page will open where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

4. Enter the Captcha code displayed on the page and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

If the details entered by you are correct and your PAN and Aadhaar are not linked yet, a message will be displayed on the screen stating that your PAN has been successfully linked with your Aadhaar.

If you are unable to link your PAN with your Aadhaar online, you can also visit a PAN service center or TIN-FC (Tax Information Network - Facilitation Center) to get it done. You need to carry your original PAN card and original Aadhaar card along with a photocopy of each for the linking process.

It is advisable to link your PAN with your Aadhaar at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush. You can also update your details on your PAN and Aadhaar cards if they do not match. This is important as the linking process may fail if the details on your PAN and Aadhaar cards do not match.