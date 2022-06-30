How to link PAN with Aadhaar: Aadhaar-PAN Card linking deadline ends today, violators to pay THIS much fine

How to link PAN with Aadhaar? CBDT had extended the deadline with a fine of Rs 500.

The deadline for the Aadhaar-PAN card linking ends on June 30, which is today. If you haven't linked your Aadhaar card with your permanent account number by today, you will have to pay a hefty fine.

The last date for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card was March 31, 2022. CBDT had extended the deadline with a fine of Rs 500. So those who link the two vital documents by today would have to pay only Rs 500. However, those who don't do that will have to pay double the fine. This means people who don't do Aadhaar-PAN linking today will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

How to link an Aadhaar card with PAN?

Login to www.incometaxgov.in. Click on the Link Aadhaar option in the Quick Link section. Fill in your PAN, Aadhaar details, name and mobile number. Select the 'I Validate My Aadhaar Details' option. Press 'Continue' button. You will get an OTP on your registered phone number. Fill in the OTP and click on Validate.