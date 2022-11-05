Search icon
How to easily view, check and pay your online electricity bill

The units of power used, the amount due, the consumer's name and address, and other information are typically listed on monthly electricity bills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Electricity bill is one of the main expenses that one needs to keep an eye on each month. While the cost of power is directly related to how much you use it, there are regional variations due to the various rates electricity providers charge.
 
The units of power used, the amount due, the consumer's name and address, and other information are typically listed on monthly electricity bills. It's important to monitor and pay your electricity account on time.
 
To pay the bill on time, you must first be aware of when it was generated and how much it costs. (Also Read: EPFO scheme: Supreme Court gives access to EPFO pension plan to all employees
 
Some power companies typically send the customer a text message on their registered cellphone number or an email informing them of the bill's details.
 
Depending on the service provider, the notification may also include a direct link to the official website, where you can pay using your debit card, credit card, or net banking.
 
You can enable the notification for the electricity bill if you use a digital wallet like Paytm. You can do this to receive a notification whenever your electricity bill is available.
 
Such programmes allow one to pay a bill immediately through their wallet and also provide information about the bill's amount and due date.
 
Those who don't utilise a digital payment service can go straight to the electrical provider's website.
 
To log in and read the electricity bill, you must provide your login and password, among other information. The bill is also available for download on the internet for future use.
