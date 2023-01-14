How to download digital voter card for Digilocker, step-by-step guide

The Election Commission has started a service wherein you can download your voter id card on your mobile phone. Voter id cards are commonly accepted as proof of identification. You can use them almost everywhere as your id and address proof. If you don't want to physically keep the guard, you can simply keep it on your phone and display it when needed. Here's how you can keep the digital voter card saved.

You need to keep your ID card in PDF form in order to store it in digital lockers like Digilocker. For Digital Voter ID, it is needed that your mobile phones are linked with your voter id cards. Hence, users will have to complete the KYC update of your digital lockers. You can download your voter id cards only after that.

Here's how you can download your digital voter card for Digilocker.

Step 1: Visit https://eci.gov.in/e-epic/.

Step 2: Click Download e-EPIC option.

Step 3: Download e EPIC button is present on the top of the page.

Step 4: Punch in your login details.

Step 5: If you don't have an account, make one using your mobile phone.

Step 6: Tap on Download eEPIC.

Step 7: Punch in your 10 digit unique EPIC number.

Step 8: Details will be verified. Then your digital voter id card will be displayed.

Step 9: You will receive an OTP. Verify it.

Step 10: Download your digital id card in PDF form.