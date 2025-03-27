PERSONAL FINANCE
Chennai’s high pollution, fast-paced life, and disease risks make health insurance essential to cover medical expenses. Choosing the right plan ensures financial security, access to quality treatment, and tax benefits.
A vast population, fast-paced life, and high pollution are some of the driving factors behind the increased health risks of the people living in Chennai. In such a scenario, one must get the Bto cover medical expenses during an emergency health crisis.
The right insurance plan can provide maximum coverage without exhausting your savings. Here are some ways to find suitable health insurance coverage in Chennai!
Tips to Choose the Best Medical Insurance in Chennai
Here are some of the ways you can find the best health insurance in Chennai:
Know Your Needs
Buying a random health insurance plan may not serve your needs adequately. So, before purchasing a plan, understand how much coverage you need based on your lifestyle, medical history, age, etc.
Besides, you must check the premium amount to see if it suits your budget.
Check the List of Network Hospitals
Health insurance policyholders can avail themselves of cashless hospitalization and treatment benefits. However, this facility is available only at the network hospitals listed under the insurance company's network. So, you can check the list of empaneled hospitals in Chennai under the insurer's list.
To choose the best health insurance policy in Chennai, check whether it has your preferred hospitals within its network.
Get Maximum Benefits
If you cannot decide which health insurance plan to choose, you can purchase the one that offers maximum insurance coverage. It will ensure you complete financial protection against all medical emergencies.
Check Tax Benefits
Individuals buying health insurance policies in Chennai can claim tax deductions. As per Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, health insurance policyholders can get tax benefits on their insurance premiums. The maximum deductions can be up to ₹25,000 for all citizens and ₹50,000 for senior citizens.
What’s more, you can gain additional deductions of up to ₹5,000 on preventive health checkups.
Why is It Necessary to Buy Health Insurance in Chennai?
Here are the reasons why one should buy health insurance in Chennai:
Risks of Water-borne illness
Being a coastal city, Chennai has high risks of water-borne diseases. The main reason behind this is contamination of food and water due to several floods in recent years. Water-borne illnesses like cholera, typhoid, dysentery, etc. tend to increase during the monsoon season.
Citizens insured with the best health insurance policy in Chennai can get their treatment done without worrying about expenses.
Air Pollution
As per WHO, the recommended PM2.5 level for 24 hours should be within 60 micrograms per cubic meter, which is approximately 10 times higher in Chennai. Thus, the city’s air quality is alarming, resulting in risks of several health issues like breathing problems, diabetes, and air-borne diseases like influenza, pneumonia, measles, etc. Individuals affected by any of these diseases may need to spend a huge amount on treatment costs. In this regard, staying protected with health insurance Chennai can help people avoid high out-of-pocket expenses for their treatment costs.
Prevalent Vector-borne Diseases
Vector-borne diseases like chikungunya, malaria, dengue, etc., are common risk factors in Chennai and are caused by stagnant water. During the monsoon season, the city experiences waterlogging in several areas, making it a favourable breeding ground for mosquitoes. Some insurance companies provide coverage for vector-borne diseases. This helps you stay protected from the unforeseen financial burden that may occur due to their treatment.
Access to Best Treatment Facilities
Many citizens cannot afford healthcare and neglect their health by opting for cheap medical services. Having medical insurance in Chennai can save them during such times as it offers cashless treatment facilities in top-notch hospitals across the city.
Expensive Healthcare Costs
Chennai is famous globally for its best healthcare facilities. Several patients come here from around the world to access top-notch medical services, making the treatment cost expensive for middle-class citizens. The right comprehensive health insurance plan can help individuals cover their healthcare costs at the time of their need without significant out-of-pocket expenses.
What are the Different Types of Health Insurance Policies in Chennai?
The types of policies may vary depending on the health insurance companies in Chennai. However, here are some of the basic types offered by most health insurers:
Family Floater Plan
This health insurance policy covers the health needs of an entire family. As a single insurance plan covers all the members, this policy serves as an affordable option compared to getting an individual policy for each person.
Furthermore, such policies come with wide coverage options and benefits like mid-term inclusions, bariatric surgery, newborn cover, etc., which helps cater to the healthcare needs of all members.
Group Health Insurance
As the name suggests, this plan is for a group of individuals working in the same company. Employers generally purchase group health insurance to cover the health needs of their employees.
Senior Citizen Health Insurance
Anyone who is above 60 years of age can be insured with senior citizen health insurance. This policy addresses the specific health requirements of an aged person which no other plans cannot cover.
Individual Health Plan
To meet the health insurance needs of a single person, one can purchase individual health insurance Chennai. Individuals can choose suitable coverage based on their medical needs and other factors like lifestyle habits, medical history, age, etc.
Many health insurance companies in Chennai offer more policies to cater to diverse health requirements. For example, Star Health Insurance covers cancer treatments, maternity requirements, critical illness insurance, etc.
So, if you are planning to buy a health insurance plan in Chennai, consider all the factors mentioned above and then make a decision that suits your needs.
Disclaimer-
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
How to Choose the Right Health Insurance Plan in Chennai?
Salman Khan reveals he danced on Sikandar song with broken ribs, Aamir Khan jokes 'he breaks other people’s ribs too'
This state set to hike milk prices by Rs 4 per litre from April 1, not UP, Haryana, Gujarat, it is...
Who is Zohran Mamdani, NYC Mayoral candidate? know his INDIAN connection, details here
Salman Khan wins netizens by sporting Rs 61 lakh Ram Mandir watch at Sikandar promotions, here's where you can buy it
Javed Akhtar Backs Mohanlal and Mammootty Amid Sabarimala Puja Controversy, THIS is what he said
This city has overtaken Mumbai as Asia’s billionaire capital, not Delhi, Tokyo or Bengaluru; it is...
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas predicts 'dystopian' future in podcast with Nikhil Kamath: 'Unfortunately there's going to be lot of...'
IPL 2025: Major records that could be broken in tonight's SRH vs LSG clash
Chaitra Navratri 2025 dates: Check history, significance, rituals and more
PM Modi writes to Muhammad Yunus, highlights shared history amid strained India-Bangladesh ties
Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump in chic Rs 52K Balenciaga pink top with Sidharth Malhotra, see pic
India ranks higher than US in the list of..., Pakistan is ranked at 65th spot
How has IPL emerged as economic powerhouse? Value soared from $400 million to $16.4, how much has it contributed to Indian economy?
King Charles welcomed with ‘Dhoom Machale’ song at royal ceremony, netizens give funny references from...
Hurun Global Rich List: Gautam Adani becomes India's biggest wealth gainer, Mukesh Ambani drops out of...
Kerala Lottery Result March 27: Karunya Plus KN-566 Thursday lucky draw result DECLARED; 1st prize winner is...
Salim Khan reviews Sikandar, veteran writer shares his opinion on Salman Khan-starrer: 'Ek-ek scene ke baad...'
Kundli: How your birth chart holds key to your success and happiness
International languages you should learn during your school years
Complete guide to machinery business loans for your growing enterprise
Inside Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez’s grand Venice wedding: $500 million yacht, luxury hotels, and elite guests
R Ashwin disappointed over lack of recognition for bowlers in IPL: 'Super four, Super sixer, everything is there but...'
Did Jofra Archer deliberately bowl wides to deny Quinton de Kock from his century? Check netizens' reactions
Watch: Akash Ambani accompanies Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to visit grieving Ayan Mukerji after his father's death
Ensuring data privacy and protection in AI-enhanced cloud environments: A novel framework-written by Bhashwanth Kadapagunta
RC16 is titled Peddi: Ram Charan looks unrecognisable in first look posters from Buchi Babu Sana's film with Janhvi Kapoor
Nimrat Kaur talks about learnings and failings, says 'I learnt to question': 'Getting up to start all over again'
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams UP CM Yogi Adityanath's barbs on language row: 'Political black comedy at its darkest'
Prabhas to secretly marry prominent Hyderabad businessman’s daughter? Here’s the truth
How will Muslims react to BJP's Eid gift 'Saugat-e-Modi'? Is it politics of appeasement?
Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Elon Musk remains world's richest person even after losing over USD 100000000000 in net worth
Aamir Khan's auditon video for Ravi Kishan's role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies goes viral, watch
From sleepless nights to stunning sixes: Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma shares moments of depression before comeback in IPL 2025
Gautam Adani shares viral video of wheelchair-bound employee of Adani Group doing bungee jumping, WATCH
Salman Khan confirms Sooraj Barjatya's film, explains why Atlee's film didn't materialise: 'Woh film 2 film ka...'
What is Studio Ghibli, inspiration for new ChatGPT feature that has taken internet by storm
'You will regret...': Neha Kakkar breaks her silence on getting trolled for crying after she arrives late at concert
Kunal Kamra calls Eknath Shinde 'traitor': Mumbai Police issue second summons after he fails to appear
Gauri Khan rocks Rs 3,60,000 Dior crop jacket at airport with effortless style
Meet man, NIT Karnataka alumnus, got 5,83,000 rank in IIT-JEE, later cracked UPSC ESE with AIR 1, he is from...
Celebrating decade of educational excellence: Tata ClassEdge Classroom Championship marks its 10th milestone
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan full film leaked online hours after release
United States: Woman strips naked, bites and stabs people with pencil at Texas airport
Sara Ali Khan admits feeling jealous of Alia Bhatt's National Award win: 'I dehumanized her...'
Salman Khan breaks his silence on Lawrence Bishnoi's death threats: 'Bhagwan, Allah sab...'
Priyanka Taranekar enhances patient retention with data-driven healthcare loyalty strategies
EAM S Jaishankar on rebuilding India-China ties: 'We are very realistic about it'
When Shakti Kapoor talked about Govinda being insecure: 'He once came...'
'Jaya ji is a woman with...': Hanif Zaveri defends Jaya Bachchan for her public outbursts, reveals she behaves rudely because of...
Man marries off wife to her lover after finding out about her affair, says this about children
England cricketer Adil Rashid's favourite song has a Salman Khan connection, it is...
Delhi weather update: National Capital sees hottest day of 2025 on Wednesday, temperature soars to...
Plastic in your Coca-Cola? Over 10,000 bottles recalled in these states, know all about it
Ahead of Sikandar, Salman Khan gives big update on Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, says its not..
Meet IAS Sarada Muraleedharan, Kerala Chief Secretary who called out skin colour, gender bias with Facebook post
Why were Meerut murder accused Sahil Shukla's long hair chopped off? Know rules on hair and beard in prisons
Swastika Mukherjee confesses to having only '6 serious relationships', reveals daughter Anwesha still approves of her former partner Jeet: 'I will never forgive you'
After Shruthi Narayanan private 'casting couch' video leaks online, actress takes this big step
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bouncer allegedly slaps bus driver after minor collision, then Bungalow supervisor comes and...: Report
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: Faridabad to Ghaziabad in just 30 mins, THIS new expressway set to open by...
Elderly couple who eloped decades ago finally get to have their fairytale wedding! WATCH viral video
Donald Trump moves to protect US auto industry with 25% hefty import tariffs
Shruthi Narayanan, whose private casting couch video has leaked, works in this TV serial with more than 600 episodes
Prithviraj Sukumaran praises Vivek Oberoi’s acting skills, says ‘everything is pinpoint’: ‘If you take 18 shots…’
Radhika Merchant keeps it chic in polka dots top and black trousers at Jamnagar event with Anant Ambani
D Gukesh reveals 'captain cool' MS Dhoni's skills helped him become World Chess Champion: 'He doesn’t react to...'
Sara Tendulkar enjoys a ride with daughter of THIS former star cricketer, who is also a...
Meet man, who sold his startup for nearly Rs 85,662,500,000 crore, now has no income, looking for...
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Dream11 fantasy playing XI tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match
DNA TV Show: Are Gen Z kids violent?
Kunal Kamra criticises T-Series after visibility of 'Naya Bharat' video blocked on YouTube
Meet woman, photographer turned bouncer, who now handles security of high-profile celebs like....she is...
This flop film was first movie of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai together, was inspired by Hollywood classic, it earned only...
Salman Khan reveals the biggest roadblock in his parents' marriage was not Hindu-Muslim cultural practices but...
'Marksheet lena aya tha': Giant crocodile spotted roaming on IIT Bombay campus, WATCH viral video
RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 Match Report: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97 guides Kolkata to clinch 8-wicket win over Rajasthan
IPL's brand value crosses Rs 1 lakh crore, earns revenue of Rs 12,000 crore but exempted from....
Virat Kohli in a Turkish series? Reddit reacts to actor’s uncanny resemblance
HUGE loss to Mukesh Ambani, as Reliance owner loses Rs 12162 crore, Gautam Adani loses Rs 16300 crore in just...
Naga Vamsi brutally trolled for saying there's no nepotism in Telugu film industry: 'What about Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR'
Salman Khan lost Ghajini due to his 'anger issue'? This actor from Aamir Khan's film claimed 'Murugadoss disciplined hai, yeh kaise kaam karega'
RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on India's largest pvt bank due to...
China presents most comprehensive, robust military threat to US, says Intelligence Report
Aishwarya Rai was the first choice for these two blockbusters that earned over Rs 900 crore, she was replaced by...
UPI services restored after massive outage, NPCI says 'system stabilised'
'Things like this...': Viral video of man helping thirsty Gorilla leaves internet emotional, WATCH
BIG win for Azim Premji, Wipro bags Rs 5567 crore deal from...
Reliance sparks fizzy battle for IPL 2025, how will Campa Cola snatch market share from Coca-Cola, Pepsi?
UP: Violence erupts in Agra over SP MP's 'Traitor' remark on Rana Sanga, sparks debate, details here
Meet Ex-Army sniper who was injured in mine blast and now aiming for Paralympics medal, he is from…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car hit by a bus in Mumbai, video goes viral - Watch
EU wants citizens to stockpile food and water for 72 hours: Is a big World War approaching?
Meet Koichi Wakata, Japanese astronaut whose video playing solo baseball in space goes viral
Viral video: Fight breaks out at South Delhi club over DJ’s song choice; beer bottles and punches thrown
Meet super-rich husband of TV star, lives in 8BHK home, owns 24-carat gold IPhone, manages coal mine, diamond businesses, has net worth of Rs 150 crore
Exact Match Domains For SEO in 2025
Mammootty wishes 'historic victory' to Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran for L2 Empuraan: 'Hope it makes...'
Iran reveals ‘missile city’ with deadliest weapons ahead of Donald Trump’s deadline to surrender nuclear program, WATCH here
DNA EXCLUSIVE: Aurangzeb's last will-what did Mughal emperor say on Shivaji's escape, Dara Shikoh, Shah Jahan?