A vast population, fast-paced life, and high pollution are some of the driving factors behind the increased health risks of the people living in Chennai. In such a scenario, one must get the Bto cover medical expenses during an emergency health crisis.

The right insurance plan can provide maximum coverage without exhausting your savings. Here are some ways to find suitable health insurance coverage in Chennai!

Tips to Choose the Best Medical Insurance in Chennai

Here are some of the ways you can find the best health insurance in Chennai:

Know Your Needs

Buying a random health insurance plan may not serve your needs adequately. So, before purchasing a plan, understand how much coverage you need based on your lifestyle, medical history, age, etc.

Besides, you must check the premium amount to see if it suits your budget.

Check the List of Network Hospitals

Health insurance policyholders can avail themselves of cashless hospitalization and treatment benefits. However, this facility is available only at the network hospitals listed under the insurance company's network. So, you can check the list of empaneled hospitals in Chennai under the insurer's list.

To choose the best health insurance policy in Chennai, check whether it has your preferred hospitals within its network.

Get Maximum Benefits

If you cannot decide which health insurance plan to choose, you can purchase the one that offers maximum insurance coverage. It will ensure you complete financial protection against all medical emergencies.

Check Tax Benefits

Individuals buying health insurance policies in Chennai can claim tax deductions. As per Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, health insurance policyholders can get tax benefits on their insurance premiums. The maximum deductions can be up to ₹25,000 for all citizens and ₹50,000 for senior citizens.

What’s more, you can gain additional deductions of up to ₹5,000 on preventive health checkups.

Why is It Necessary to Buy Health Insurance in Chennai?

Here are the reasons why one should buy health insurance in Chennai:

Risks of Water-borne illness

Being a coastal city, Chennai has high risks of water-borne diseases. The main reason behind this is contamination of food and water due to several floods in recent years. Water-borne illnesses like cholera, typhoid, dysentery, etc. tend to increase during the monsoon season.

Citizens insured with the best health insurance policy in Chennai can get their treatment done without worrying about expenses.

Air Pollution

As per WHO, the recommended PM2.5 level for 24 hours should be within 60 micrograms per cubic meter, which is approximately 10 times higher in Chennai. Thus, the city’s air quality is alarming, resulting in risks of several health issues like breathing problems, diabetes, and air-borne diseases like influenza, pneumonia, measles, etc. Individuals affected by any of these diseases may need to spend a huge amount on treatment costs. In this regard, staying protected with health insurance Chennai can help people avoid high out-of-pocket expenses for their treatment costs.

Prevalent Vector-borne Diseases

Vector-borne diseases like chikungunya, malaria, dengue, etc., are common risk factors in Chennai and are caused by stagnant water. During the monsoon season, the city experiences waterlogging in several areas, making it a favourable breeding ground for mosquitoes. Some insurance companies provide coverage for vector-borne diseases. This helps you stay protected from the unforeseen financial burden that may occur due to their treatment.

Access to Best Treatment Facilities

Many citizens cannot afford healthcare and neglect their health by opting for cheap medical services. Having medical insurance in Chennai can save them during such times as it offers cashless treatment facilities in top-notch hospitals across the city.

Expensive Healthcare Costs

Chennai is famous globally for its best healthcare facilities. Several patients come here from around the world to access top-notch medical services, making the treatment cost expensive for middle-class citizens. The right comprehensive health insurance plan can help individuals cover their healthcare costs at the time of their need without significant out-of-pocket expenses.

What are the Different Types of Health Insurance Policies in Chennai?

The types of policies may vary depending on the health insurance companies in Chennai. However, here are some of the basic types offered by most health insurers:

Family Floater Plan

This health insurance policy covers the health needs of an entire family. As a single insurance plan covers all the members, this policy serves as an affordable option compared to getting an individual policy for each person.

Furthermore, such policies come with wide coverage options and benefits like mid-term inclusions, bariatric surgery, newborn cover, etc., which helps cater to the healthcare needs of all members.

Group Health Insurance

As the name suggests, this plan is for a group of individuals working in the same company. Employers generally purchase group health insurance to cover the health needs of their employees.

Senior Citizen Health Insurance

Anyone who is above 60 years of age can be insured with senior citizen health insurance. This policy addresses the specific health requirements of an aged person which no other plans cannot cover.

Individual Health Plan

To meet the health insurance needs of a single person, one can purchase individual health insurance Chennai. Individuals can choose suitable coverage based on their medical needs and other factors like lifestyle habits, medical history, age, etc.

Many health insurance companies in Chennai offer more policies to cater to diverse health requirements. For example, Star Health Insurance covers cancer treatments, maternity requirements, critical illness insurance, etc.

So, if you are planning to buy a health insurance plan in Chennai, consider all the factors mentioned above and then make a decision that suits your needs.

