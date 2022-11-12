How to check provident fund balance? Know step-by-step guide to check your EPFO money

File Photo

If you accept a position with an organisation, you may be offered financial compensation in addition to other benefits. Possibilities like establishing a PF account. Even if your firm has a small staff, they may still be able to take money out of your paycheck for your PF contributions. The Employees Provident Fund Organization sets up and deposits money into PF accounts on behalf of its employees on a regular basis (EPFO). This amount is available for withdrawal in a variety of ways, including a lump payment upon termination of employment, a pension upon retirement, or a salary advance should you have an unexpected financial need while still employed.

A typical problem, however, is that workers have no idea how much money is being deposited into their PF accounts or how much they have in them at any one time. Here are the steps to check your balance in PF account.

How can you check your PF balance?

Beneficiaries must go to epfindia.gov.in, the EPFO's official website.

Navigate to the 'Our Services' section.

On that tab, look for and pick the 'For Employees' option.

Subscribers may click on the "Member Passbook" on the subsequent page to input information such their password and Universal Account Number (UAN).

When you open the passbook, you'll see the employer's contribution, the individual's contribution, and the interest earned.

People who have worked for more than one company will need to check with different IDs listed on their pay stubs.

Also, READ: PAN Card Update: Know how to apply for E-PAN Card, a step-by-step guide

If you find this procedure difficult, you may send the SMS 'EPFOHO (your) UAN' to the number 7738299899 from your registered mobile device. The outstanding amount, rather than the accrued interest credit, will be shown in the reply message.

You may also leave a message to check your balance at 011-22901406 or 9966044425. Again, the caller won't specify how much interest was generated in the current fiscal year; instead, it will provide a grand sum.



