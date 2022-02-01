How to check if your Rs 500 note is real or fake? Check step-by-step guide

A lot of times you may come across fake currency notes as many times people are tricked into accepting fake notes as a mode of payment too. It is not easy to identify whether or not the Rs 500 note in your pocket is real or fake and therefore the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released some pointers which can help you identify whether the currency note you are carrying is fake.

Here is how you can differentiate a fake Rs 500 note from a real Rs 500 note

If the light is shed on the currency note, you will be able to see 500 written in special places. 500 will also be written in Devanagari on the currency note Orientation and relative position of Mahatma Gandhi's photo shifts to the right. India will be written on the Rs 500 currency note. When the currency note is bent, the security head colour will change from green to indigo. Governor's signature, guarantee clause, promise clause, and RBI emblem have moved to the right of the currency note Mahatma Gandhi's photo and electrotype watermark are there on the currency note. Colour of the Rs 500 written on the note changes from green to blue. Ashoka Pillar on the right side of the currency note Print year visible on the currency note. Printed Swachh Bharat logo and slogan Photo of the Red Fort with the Indian flag.

RBI recently had also revealed that banks had received fake notes worth Rs 5.45 crore between 2020 and 2021. Out of the total 2,08,625 fake notes, the banks caught 2,00,518 notes while RBI found 8107 fake notes.