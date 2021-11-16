How to change your photo on PAN Card? Check step-by-step guide

Your Permanent Account Number or PAN is an essential document for every financial transaction. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it. If one loses the PAN card then they can face many issues. Recently, the central government also made it mandatory for Indian citizens to link their Aadhaar card with a PAN card.

The PAN card also serves as a proof of identity, which means that the information on the PAN card must be accurate at all times. If there is a mismatch in your photograph or your signature, here's an easy way to get it rectified. Here's how you can change the photograph on the PAN card.