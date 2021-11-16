How to change your photo on PAN Card? Check step-by-step guide

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 16, 2021, 08:40 PM IST
Your Permanent Account Number or PAN is an essential document for every financial transaction. It comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN. No financial transaction can go through without the use of it. If one loses the PAN card then they can face many issues. Recently, the central government also made it mandatory for Indian citizens to link their Aadhaar card with a PAN card.
The PAN card also serves as a proof of identity, which means that the information on the PAN card must be accurate at all times. If there is a mismatch in your photograph or your signature, here's an easy way to get it rectified. Here's how you can change the photograph on the PAN card.
- Visit the NSDL's official website and click on Changes or corrections in the existing PAN Data from the Application Type drop-down menu.
- From the category menu, choose the Individual option.
- Fill in all the required information and click on Submit.
- Now have to go to the PAN application and choose the KYC option.
- You'll see the options for 'Photo Mismatch' and 'Signature Mismatch.' Choose any one as per your requirement.
- Fill in the required information and click on Next.
- Now, you need to attach proof of identity, address, and date of birth.
- Tick the Declaration checkbox and press the Submit button.
- You will need to pay Rs 101 (including GST) for changing your photograph and signature for addresses in India and Rs 1011 (includes GST) for addresses outside India.
- After successfully making the payment, you will receive a 15-digit acknowledegment number.
- Take a printout of the application and send it to the PAN Service Unit of the Income Tax Department.
- Use can use the acknowledgement number to track the application.