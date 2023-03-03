How to change your PAN address with Aadhaar, step-by-step guide

PAN Address Change By Aadhaar: If you're an Indian taxpayer, you probably know about the importance of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card. This 10-digit alphanumeric code issued by the Income Tax Department helps keep track of all your financial transactions. It's not just limited to tax-related matters but also necessary for big purchases, pension, bank accounts, and availing benefits under various government schemes.

The Aadhaar card, on the other hand, is a 12-digit identification number that serves as a unique identification tool for Indian citizens. The government has made it easy for individuals to change or update their PAN card address if they have a valid Aadhaar.

To update your PAN card address with Aadhaar, you need to visit the UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited portal. After entering your PAN card number, Aadhaar number, email ID, and mobile number, click on the 'Aadhaar e-KYC Address Update' option. Fill in the captcha, agree to the terms and conditions, and click on the submit button.

You will then receive an OTP on your registered mobile number or email ID, which you need to enter on the portal. Once you do that, your Aadhaar details will be used to update your PAN card address. You will receive an email and SMS confirmation of the update.

The Aadhaar card makes it easy for Indian citizens to update their PAN card address online. This is a quick and efficient process that ensures your PAN card reflects your current address accurately.

