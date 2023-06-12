Search icon
How to change address on PAN using Aadhaar Card, step-by-step guide here

Follow the step-by-step guide to change your PAN card address using Aadhaar details:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

File photo

Permanent Account Number, or PAN card, is a required document for all kinds of financial transactions. The PAN is necessary for almost everything, but carrying it around with you can be a bit risky. The chances of losing it also increase and you don't want that. While Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

An Aadhaar card is proof of identity and address for several purposes like opening a bank account, getting a connection on a mobile, applying for a passport or driving license, etc. 

If you need to update the residential address on your PAN card because it is misspelled or you have changed your address. Here's how to use your Aadhaar card, to update the address information on your PAN card. Here's the step-by-step guide. 

Step-by-step guide to change your address on PAN card using Aadhaar details:

  • Visit the UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Service Ltd) portal.
  • Click on change/correction in PAN card, Apply for change/correction in PAN Card details and hit next.
  • Enter your PAN Number and check Aadhaar Base e-KYC Address Update to use the details fetched from UIDAI database for updating PAN address.
  • Enter all the required details such as Aadhaar number, email ID, mobile number, etc and hit submit.y
  • A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and email address.
  • Enter the OTP and submit.
  • That’s it. You’ve successfully changed your residential address using the details on your Aadhaar card.
  • If the address update is successful, you will receive an email and SMS on your registered mail ID and phone number.

