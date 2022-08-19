How to apply for Tatkal Passport online: Step-by-step guide

Since COVID rules have been relaxed and numerous international flights have started, many Indians are getting ready to travel abroad. What happens if the appointment date for a passport falls in the following year? Yes, Indian nationals will have to wait until 2024 in order to successfully schedule a visiting passport appointment. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently has come up with provisions for prompt approval of passport applications when you have to travel urgently. This has been done under the “Tatkal Plan". This plan would get their passport in hand within a short span of time.

People would need just a few extra documents for the tatkal application in terms of paperwork and verification. Tatkal passports, however, are delivered in 1-3 days.

Step-by-step process to apply for Tatkal Passport

Visit the official website of the passport department www.passportindia.gov.in Register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva After registering, proceed with login to the portal with your ID and password You will find two options stating “Fresh" and “Reissue". Select the appropriate option In the scheme type, select ‘Tatkal’ option Download the application and fill the required details Submit the form after revising the details Finish the payment procedure and print the receipt Book an appointment at the nearby Passport Service Kendra.