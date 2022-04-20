How secure is Masked Aadhaar and 6 easy steps to download it

(Image Source: Twitter@UIDAI)

Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique ID issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is one of the most important documents in India and is used as a proof of identity for many purposes. However, with more usage, risks related to Aadhaar fraud is also rising.

Looking at the increasing risks involved, the UIDAI has issued the option of a masked Aadhaar ID or Virtual ID (VID). As the name suggests, a masked Aadhaar is essentially a 12-digit ID number that can be shared without revealing anything important about your personal information.

The masked version of Aadhaar protects the subscriber's identity by hiding the first eight digits of the 12-digit Aadhaar number, with only last four digits visible. This will ensure that even if the card is lost, it cannot be misused.

In August last year, the UIDAI warned people that they must not share their Aadhaar card details to protect their data from online fraud. People have been advised to resort to Masked Aadhaar for their own security purposes.

What is a Masked Aadhaar?

A masked Aadhaar lets you mask the first 8-digits of your Aadhaar number, keeping the last 4 digits visible. When you download this version of your Aadhaar, your photo, QR code, demographic information, and other details will still be present.

It helps you to keep your Aadhaar card safe and is still a legal method of verification. A masked Aadhaar card will be signed by UIDAI, therefore, it is legal and will be accepted as your identity proof. It is a legal way to download e-copies of your Aadhaar without the number being seen.

This version can be used where you have to provide Aadhaar only as an identity proof. You can provide masked Aadhaar to verify your photo along with the last 4 digits of the unique ID.

How to Download the Masked Aadhaar

1. Visit the official UIDAI website at - https://uidai.gov.in/.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Download Aadhaar'

3. Enter your 12-digit number and click on the box next to 'I want a masked Aadhaar'

4. Enter the captcha code and click on 'Send OTP'

5. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number linked with the document

6. Enter the OTP and click on 'Download Aadhaar'

You can download your masked Aadhaar after this. However, it will be in the PDF format and will be secured by a password, which will be available on a mail sent to your email address. The Aadhaar letter password is a combination of the first four letters of your first name in capital letter, followed by the year of your birth in YYYY format.