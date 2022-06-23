How can you invest in gold with a discount of Rs 500 per 10 grams? No making charges, GST levied

This gold can be bought from any commercial bank or post office.

Do you want to invest in gold? Do you want a discount of Rs 500 per 10 grams on gold? Then the central government's Sovereign Gold Bonds is the right option for you. The centre recently released the first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds for the financial year 2022-23. The Reserve Bank of India has set the price of Rs 5091 per 10 grams. However, if you shop only, you would get a discount of Rs 10 per gram.

The State Bank of India, in a tweet, listed several benefits of the investment scheme. First is that the investor will get an interest of 2.5 percent annually. This will be paid bi-yearly. No capital gain tax will be levied on Sovereign Gold Bonds.

These bonds can be used as collateral for securing loans. Also, there is no need to find safe storage like in the case of physical gold. No making charges and GST are levied on the gold bond.

These can be bought from any commercial bank or post office. June 24 is the last date for the purchase of these bonds.