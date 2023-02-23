How banks recover loans from declared bankrupt individuals, know here

Bankruptcy is a legal process that can be initiated by either an individual or a creditor when an individual is unable to repay their debts. In India, if a person is declared bankrupt, the bank can recover the loan by liquidating the assets of the debtor. The process of bankruptcy can be initiated by either the debtor themselves or by a creditor. Once the court declares the debtor bankrupt, the bank or institution can proceed with the liquidation process.

The bank or institution must first file a claim in the court for the outstanding amount owed by the debtor. The court will then appoint a trustee or a liquidator to manage the debtor's assets and liabilities. The trustee is responsible for managing the debtor's estate and ensuring that the creditors are paid off from the assets of the debtor.

Once the assets are liquidated, the proceeds are used to pay off the creditors in a specific order. The first priority is given to the secured creditors who hold a charge on any of the debtor's assets. The secured creditor can sell the asset to recover the outstanding amount owed to them.

The second priority is given to the unsecured creditors who do not hold a charge on any of the debtor's assets. The unsecured creditors can recover their debt from the remaining proceeds after the secured creditors are paid off.

The third priority is given to the preferential creditors, which include employees and the government. They can recover their debt from the remaining proceeds after the secured and unsecured creditors are paid off.

Once the creditors are paid off, any remaining proceeds are used to pay off the debtor's outstanding debts. If there are still any proceeds remaining after all the debts are paid off, they are returned to the debtor.

