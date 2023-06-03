How 0.35 paise train travel insurance works, know process to claim compensation up to Rs 10 lakh (file photo)

Coromandel train accident: A horrific railway accident in the Balasore district of Odisha has shocked everyone. In the incident, which took place on Friday (June 2), 261 people lost their lives. The rescue operation at the spot of the Balasore train accident has concluded and restoration work is underway.

After the accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. But have you ever wondered about the travel insurance passengers take while booking tickets on IRCTC?

Here we are talking about railway travel insurance passengers opt for just 35 paise while booking tickets. Through this facility, IRCTC provides insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to its passengers. Under this insurance, passengers get compensated for any loss of valuables and luggage during their train journey. Also, in case of an accident, the expenses of treatment and in case of death, compensation is provided to the insured's nominee.

If a passenger dies in a train accident or is permanently disabled, then an insurance amount of up to Rs 10 lakh is paid out. If the passenger becomes partially disabled, then he/she is given Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation. While the assistance of Rs 2 lakh is paid in case of serious injury, and in case of minor injury, passengers get paid up to Rs 10,000.

How to claim train travel insurance?

Indian Railways passengers can claim insurance within 4 months of being in a train accident. Passengers can file a claim for insurance by going to the office of the insurance company. Passengers must fill in the name of the nominee while opting for insurance. In such case, there will be no problem in claiming it in case of any untoward incident.

