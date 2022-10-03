Home loan: Planning to apply for home loan? Know the procedure, documents required

Buying a home is a significant accomplishment that many people strive for. People choose to borrow money from banks and other financial institutions for home loans since it demands a sizable investment. In order to secure a house loan, you must pledge your property as collateral to the lender. The borrower acquires full ownership of the property once the loan has been fully repaid at the end of the term.

How to apply for a home loan and the paperwork needed:

Paperwork needed:

Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, driving licence, passport, Address proof (any one), electricity bill, telephone bill, water tax, property tax receipt, post-paid mobile bill, property documents, allotment letter and other documents.

For candidates who are self-employed, proof of the existence of the business, financial statements, and bank account statements for the last six months.

How to apply for a home loan, step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Go to the bank where you are applying for a house loan and complete an application. You will need to provide information such your name, employment information, income information and documentation, address, phone number, and educational background. Proof of each of the aforementioned facts will be needed.

Step – 2 You will need to pay a processing fee to the lender after completing the application. The bank will charge you for checking your information and looking into the ownership and worth of your property. Banks charge different fees, which are typically expressed as a percentage of the loan amount.



Step – 3 In general, the bank decides within five working days whether to approve or reject your loan application. The bank might call you to talk about the loan.



Step – 4 To determine whether you are eligible for a house loan, the lender begins the document verification procedure. To confirm the information you provided, bank representatives may visit your home and get in touch with your business or employer.



Step – 5 Your CIBIL score and credit card report are also taken into account. Your loan application will either be approved once all requirements have been met or refused.



Step – 6 If your application for a mortgage is accepted, the bank will send you a sanction letter with information on the loan amount, interest rate, type of interest (fixed or variable), loan term, and terms and conditions. If you agree to the terms of the letter, you must sign it and deliver a copy to the bank.



Step – 7 Following your signature on the sanction letter, you might additionally have to pay a one-time secure charge.



Step – 8 The bank will then examine the property you are asking for a loan against legally and technically. It will dispatch representatives to the property to investigate any potential disputes or conflicts there.



Step – 9 You must sign a loan agreement after the entire verification process is finished, and then the bank will disburse the house loan amount.