Securing a home loan is a significant financial commitment, which necessitates understanding home loan interest rates to make an informed choice. This is especially important as the interest rate at which you secure a home loan directly impacts the overall cost of the loan and your EMIs.

Whether you are looking to apply for a home loan for the first time or planning to refinance your loan, knowing the factors that influence interest rates can help you optimise your financial profile to secure favourable rates and manage your finances effectively.

<H2>Home Loan Interest Rate in India: Fixed vs. Floating</H2>

A housing loan interest rate refers to the percentage a lender charges on the principal loan amount as the cost of borrowing. Along with the principal and loan tenor, the interest rate significantly influences the overall feasibility of the loan.

Home loan interest rates in India are broadly classified into fixed and floating categories. A fixed interest rate remains unchanged till the reset date, which is predetermined and agreed upon at the time of availing the loan. On the other hand, a floating interest rate changes based on market trends and economic policies. This rate type can help you benefit from a reduced rate during favourable economic conditions.

Most banks, financial institutions, and NBFCs in India offer home loans at floating interest rates. However, some lenders provide attractive options to help you benefit from market conditions. For example, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a leading housing finance company, offers a ‘dual-rate Home Loan’. Here, you can secure a home loan at a fixed interest rate for the first three years. Following this period, your home loan will switch to a floating interest rate, enabling you to benefit from a potential decrease in the rate in case of favourable market conditions.

<H2>Using a Housing Loan EMI Calculator </H2>

Before applying for a loan, it is essential to calculate EMIs to ensure feasibility in the long run. A housing loan EMI calculator simplifies this by providing instant estimates based on the loan amount, tenor, and interest rate. Additionally, the calculator provides an amortisation schedule, which showcases how your EMI contributes to the principal repayment and interest payments over the loan period.

<H2>How to Secure a Favourable Home Loan Interest Rate</H2>

Here are some tips to secure a lower interest rate on your home loan:

Maintain a Good Credit Score: Lenders may offer better rates to borrowers with high credit scores. Keep your CIBIL score above 750 by paying EMIs on time, paying off outstanding debt, and avoiding multiple loan applications to avail of a home loan at a competitive rate.

Consider a Balance Transfer: If your current home loan interest rate is high, you may opt for a balance transfer facility and transfer the remaining loan balance to another lender offering a lower interest rate. However, consider the transfer fees involved to ensure that the transfer is beneficial.

Build a Strong Financial Profile: Lenders prefer borrowers with stable incomes and low financial obligations. Your employment type also plays a role in the interest rate that may be offered to you; for example, typically, salaried borrowers are offered relatively lower interest rates.

<H2>How to Apply for a Home Loan in India</H2>

If you are looking to apply for a home loan, usually you would follow the below steps:

Compare Loan Options: Assess interest rates, fees, and repayment terms offered by multiple lenders. Check Eligibility: Ensure that you meet your lender’s eligibility criteria for credit score, age, and employment. Use an EMI Calculator: Before applying for a home loan, calculate your EMIs to plan your finances effectively. Prepare Documentation: Gather proof of income, identity, property ownership documents and other documents as required. Submit the Application: Apply with your preferred lender by filling out the online application or visiting the nearby branch. Upon approval, the loan amount will be disbursed as per the agreed terms.

