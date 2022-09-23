Home Loan Balance Transfer: How to switch your home loan lenders from one to another

Representational Image

If you are feeling pressured because of a higher home loan interest rate then you can easily switch lenders. You must choose the home loan balance transfer option for this. Simply put, a balance loan transfer entails moving an existing loan from one bank to another. A balance loan transfer is when you move the outstanding balance from one bank to another.

Since the RBI eliminated the foreclosure penalties, the balance transfer process has become more convenient. RBI regulations prohibit lending organisations from charging a fee for foreclosing on a home or paying off a mortgage early. Because of the higher prepayment penalties in the past, borrowers avoided prepaying loans.

Benefits of home loan bank transfers:

1. Low interest rate- The low interest rates are one of the main factors driving people to choose home loan balance transfers. A loan balance transfer is a good choice if an existing loan has a higher interest rate.

2. Low EMI- The applicant's eligibility and credit history determine the loan's interest rates. If a person's credit rating is good, banks and lenders offer alluring interest rates. This helps to lower the EMI on the outstanding loan.

3. Home loan tenure- When choosing the loan tenure, it is advised to take into account income, financial obligations, interest rates, and other factors. The opportunity to review the tenure is also provided by a home loan balance transfer because the interest rate on the remaining principal is reduced. Transferring your loan balance can help you switch to better loan terms. Refinancing or transferring the balance of a home loan could aid in reevaluating the tenure

