As Holi 2025 approaches, banks across several cities will observe holidays on March 13 and March 14, depending on regional celebrations and state-specific observances. However, these holidays are not consecutive across all states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided a detailed holiday calendar outlining the specific closures for March 2025.

Bank Closures for Holi and Holika Dahan

Banks will remain closed on different days in various states due to Holika Dahan and Holi celebrations. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

March 13: Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala – Bank holiday in Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.

Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala – Bank holiday in Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. March 14: Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra – Bank holiday in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland.

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra – Bank holiday in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland. March 15: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day – Bank holiday in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Manipur.

It is essential to note that these holidays are state-specific and do not apply nationwide.

Other Bank Holidays in March 2025

Apart from Holi, banks will also remain closed for other state-specific holidays, such as:

March 7: Chapchar Kut – Mizoram

Chapchar Kut – Mizoram March 22: Bihar Diwas – Bihar

Bihar Diwas – Bihar March 27: Shab-I-Qadr – Jammu and Kashmir

Shab-I-Qadr – Jammu and Kashmir March 28: Jumat-ul-Vida – Jammu and Kashmir

Jumat-ul-Vida – Jammu and Kashmir March 31: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – All states/UTs except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

Weekend Bank Holidays in March 2025

In addition to festival-related closures, banks will remain closed on weekends as follows:

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 9: Sunday

March 16: Sunday

March 22: Fourth Saturday

March 23: Sunday

March 30: Sunday

How RBI Categorises Bank Holidays

The RBI classifies bank holidays under three categories:

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Bank holidays vary by state and do not necessarily apply to all banking institutions. Customers are advised to check with their respective banks for specific closures in their region.