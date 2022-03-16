Holi 2022: Banks will remain closed in THESE cities during Holi week - Check full list

India is a country of different cultures and ethnicities and that is why there are a lot of festivals that are celebrated all year round. This also affects the bank holidays as they are decided, keeping in mind, the religious sentiments of people belonging from different states.

All private and government banks will be shut for 4 days in this week of March 2022. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

One of the most-awaited festivals of India, Holi, is celebrated across different states, particularly in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

Check the city-wise list where banks will be closed for Holi week 2022

March 17, 2022 - On the occasion of 'Holika Dahan', banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi.

March 18, 2022 - On the occasion of Holi/Dhuleti/Dolyatra, banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shilong, Jammu, and Srinagar.

March 19, 2022 - On the occasion of Holi/Yaosang, banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Imphal.