Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details

CM Sukhu said that the government was committed to safeguarding the interests of the employees and issuing such a notification was not justified.

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has 'held in abeyance' the September 6 notification withdrawing higher pay grade to its employees, PTI reported. The notification affected about 14,000 employees of 89 categories who feared that they would suffer a loss of Rs 5,000 to 15,000 per month. The decision comes after the state government faced flak from employee unions and the opposition BJP.

What Himachal CM said

CM Sukhu on Monday said that the notification to remove Rule 7A from the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2022, issued on September 6, 2025, shall be held in abeyance as the government was committed to safeguarding the interests of the employees and issuing such a notification was not justified. While making amendments in rules and regulations, humanitarian concerns must always be kept in mind, he stressed in a statement issued.

Employees' associations meet CM

Earlier on Monday, Secretariat employees' associations met the chief minister and requested him to withdraw the notification. The BJP had said that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where the Congress government has reduced employees' salaries and accused the party of cheating the people of the state. A fresh notification was issued later in the day putting the pay revision on hold.

READ | Bihar SIR: SC asks EC to consider Aadhaar as document for identity of voter, but clarifies it's not...