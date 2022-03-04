Search icon
Here's how you can verify your Income Tax Return via Aadhaar card - Know How

After filing an ITR, the most important thing is to check the completion of the verification process of the return.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

With March comes the end of a financial year as well as the last date of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) along with linking your PAN card to your Aadhaar Card, bank KYC and many other things. 

However, after filing an ITR, the most important thing is to check the completion of the verification process of the return. Without verification, the ITR is considered invalid. 

There are many ways in which you can verify your IT return online. 

Here are 6 ways in which one can verify the IT return without any hassle: 

- By generating an OTP on the registered mobile number with an Aadhaar card 

- EVC generated through your pre-validated bank account

- EVC generated through your pre-validated Demat account

- EVC through ATM (offline method)

- Net Banking

- Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Here's a step by step process to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP:

- Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

- Select the e-Verify Return option and enter required details like PAN, Assessment Year, Acknowledgement Number and Mobile Number and continue further

- You will receive an Aadhaar based OTP 

- Type in the OTP and receive a message of your ITR status and a transaction ID. 

The user will also receive an email regarding the confirmation of the verification. 

