Here’s how you can update Aadhaar card in your local language

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identity documents. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this card is necessary to complete most of your important works. From opening bank account to demat account, it is needed almost everywhere.
Mistakes in your Aadhaar card can make it difficult to use it for these important tasks. Hence, it is crucial to correct all mistakes, if any, or make any update in your Aadhaar card at the right time.
Also, READ: 600-year-old Hindu deities’ statues worth Rs 12 crores seized in Puducherry
Let us tell you that you can update your Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website and the Aadhaar Centre. In case you don’t know English, you can update your Aadhaar card in your local language by following some easy steps online.
Steps to update Aadhaar card in local language
By following these steps, you can update any information in your local language. Notably, you will need your mobile number and your Aadhaar number to make desired changes.
In case you don’t want to update your Aadhaar card online, you can visit your nearest UIDAI centre. There you have to fill a form and submit all details that you want to update in your Aadhaar card.
Once you submit the fee for update, your Aadhaar card will be updated within two to three days.