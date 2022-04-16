Here’s how you can update Aadhaar card in your local language

Aadhaar card is one of the most important identity documents. Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this card is necessary to complete most of your important works. From opening bank account to demat account, it is needed almost everywhere.

Mistakes in your Aadhaar card can make it difficult to use it for these important tasks. Hence, it is crucial to correct all mistakes, if any, or make any update in your Aadhaar card at the right time.

Let us tell you that you can update your Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website and the Aadhaar Centre. In case you don’t know English, you can update your Aadhaar card in your local language by following some easy steps online.

Steps to update Aadhaar card in local language

Visit the official website of UIDAI i.e. https://uidai.gov.in/ Click on the option ‘Self-service update’ under the ‘Aadhaar service section’. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number here. Enter the security code and fill in all other necessary details. Click on the generated OTP You will see a new page after entering the OTP. Here, you have to click on the 'update data button'. Now, you can update details after selecting the regional language. Once again you will get the OTP that you have to enter here. Once you see an announcement, you have to tick and then tap the proceed button. You will also have to pay a fee of Rs 50 to update your details.

By following these steps, you can update any information in your local language. Notably, you will need your mobile number and your Aadhaar number to make desired changes.

In case you don’t want to update your Aadhaar card online, you can visit your nearest UIDAI centre. There you have to fill a form and submit all details that you want to update in your Aadhaar card.

Once you submit the fee for update, your Aadhaar card will be updated within two to three days.