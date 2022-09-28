Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Here's how you can save yourself from lottery scams

Some fake lottery schemes have been using the name of the Indian Government illegally in order to come across as authentic to people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:26 AM IST

Here's how you can save yourself from lottery scams
Representational Image
Scams involving lotteries are becoming more prevalent, where victims receive claims of winning sums that are simply too good to be true. Sometimes con artists use names of reputable and well-known brands to dupe unsuspecting victims. Recently, some of these fraudulent lottery schemes have been deceptively using the name of the Indian Government to fool people into thinking they are real. 
 
It advised the general public to avoid falling for con artists who entice them to invest in such lottery schemes. The PIB has advised against responding to such calls, messages, and emails.
 
“Have you also received lottery-related suspicious messages, email or call?” the PIB Tweeted. "Beware of such fake lottery messages, calls and emails. These are financial fraud attempts by thugs," it added.
 
Additionally, PB distributed a FacTree to help citizens stay alert against such frauds.
  • In the name of the Indian government, a number of fake lottery scams are active.
  • If you receive such a message, call, or email claiming you have won the lottery, you should immediately exercise caution.
  • Give no personal information, bank information, etc., to anyone.
  • Remove spam and unwanted emails immediately.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June 2022 Result DECLARED at icmai.in: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.