Here's how you can save yourself from lottery scams

Representational Image

Scams involving lotteries are becoming more prevalent, where victims receive claims of winning sums that are simply too good to be true. Sometimes con artists use names of reputable and well-known brands to dupe unsuspecting victims. Recently, some of these fraudulent lottery schemes have been deceptively using the name of the Indian Government to fool people into thinking they are real.

It advised the general public to avoid falling for con artists who entice them to invest in such lottery schemes. The PIB has advised against responding to such calls, messages, and emails.

“Have you also received lottery-related suspicious messages, email or call?” the PIB Tweeted. "Beware of such fake lottery messages, calls and emails. These are financial fraud attempts by thugs," it added.

Additionally, PB distributed a FacTree to help citizens stay alert against such frauds.