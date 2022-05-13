Here's how you can save money when booking flight tickets online

Picture: File Photo

The summer heat demands a relaxing weekend getaway. Everything must be carefully planned, from selecting a destination to purchasing airline tickets, hotels to stay in, and sites to visit, among other things. Booking flight tickets is the primary step to arranging a trip. And, to make things easier and more comfortable, here are some money-saving tips and tricks when booking flight tickets online.

1. Book your flights beforehand

If your travel dates and destination are set, we recommend that you book your flight tickets as soon as possible. The reason for this is that as your travel date gets closer, flight fares will only rise, with very few exceptions. By reserving your flight tickets in advance, you can save a lot of money and spend it on other exciting activities.

2. Choose cheapest day to travel

According to research, purchasing flight tickets at midnight results in lower air fares from Monday to Wednesday.

3. Compare and purchase airline tickets

With so many websites to pick from, make an informed decision before booking your trip. Only after comparing pricing should you make the call. To book your flight tickets on the cheapest fares, you must test each of them and compare the air fares for different networks.

4. Set up fare alerts

Make sure to put price alerts when you visit airline websites. This allows you to learn about special offers before they sell out, allowing you to secure cheap flight tickets. You can also hear about various specials and offers by following social media handles of airlines such as GoAir, Air Asia, Jetstar, Indigo, and SpiceJet.

4. Search flights in incognito mode

After several searches, the website raises the fare so that you can book your travel right away. When looking for flights, use incognito mode. Your past searches will not be saved, and you will not see increased flight fares. To receive reduced rates, you can also browse from a different laptop/computer or erase your cookies.

