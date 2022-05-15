Here’s how you can make money with Aadhaar card

File Photo

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents these days. It is needed for almost every other work. From school admission to legal paperwork, the document is important to prove the identity of every Indian citizen.

Issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this document can help you earn good money.

Here’s how you can use Aadhaar card to make money

The Aadhaar card is understood as an essential identity document for all people who get pensions. The Jeevan Praman affiliated with Aadhaar card is crucial for those who receive pensions from central or state governments or other organisations. It is a Life Certificate program that was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10, 2014. With this program, pensioners can get pension directly at their homes as their details can be digitally accessed via their Aadhaar card.

Benefits of Aadhaar Card