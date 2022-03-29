Search icon
Here’s how you can e-verify your Income Tax Return via different methods

You can choose any one of the following modes available for e-verification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 29, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

After filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), one must e-verify it otherwise the Income Tax (IT) department will not consider it valid.  

You can e-verify your ITR using any of the several modes available. Additionally, you can also e-verify any other Income Tax related submissions/services/responses/requests on the e-Filing portal to complete the respective processes successfully.

You can choose any one of the following modes available for e-verification:

- Digital Signature Certificate

- Aadhaar OTP

- Electronic Verification Code (using bank account / demat account)

- Electronic Verification Code (using Bank ATM - offline method)

- Net Banking 

 

Step 1: Login to the e-filing account at www.incometax.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'income tax returns'

Step 3: Click on 'e-verify return'

 

 1. e-verify after generating Aadhaar OTP

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select I would like to verify using OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar and click Continue.

Step 2: On the Aadhaar OTP page, select the I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details checkbox and click Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 3: Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile number registered with Aadhaar and click Validate.

 

2.  e-verify after generating Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through Bank Account 

 

A taxpayer needs to have a pre-validated account to e-verify via this facility.  

Step 1: On the e-verify page, select Through Bank Account and click Continue.

Step 2: Enter the EVC received on your mobile number and email ID registered with your bank account in the Enter EVC textbox and click e-verify.

 

3.  e-verification through Demat Account

A taxpayer needs to have a pre-validated Demat account to e-verify via this facility

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select Through Demat Account and click Continue.

Step 2: Enter the EVC received on your mobile number and email ID registered with your demat account in the Enter EVC textbox and click e-Verify.

 

4. e-verify using Net Banking 

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select Through Net Banking and click Continue.

Step 2: Select the bank through which you want to e-verify and click Continue

Step 3: Log in to your Net Banking using your Net Banking user ID and password.

Step 4: Click the link to log in to e-Filing from your bank's website. 

Step 5: On successful login, you will be taken to the e-Filing Dashboard.

Go to the respective ITR / Form / service and click e-Verify. Your ITR / Form / Service will be e-Verified successfully.

 

5.  e-verification through Bank ATM

A taxpayer needs to visit their bank's ATM and swipe the ATM card

Step 1: Enter the ATM pin

Step 2: Select ‘Generate EVC’ for income tax return filing

Step 3: An EVC will be sent to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID

Step 4: Login to the account and select ‘I already have an Electronic Verification Code (EVC)’

 

6. e-verification using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

You will not be able to e-Verify your ITR using Digital Signature Certificate if you select the e-Verify Later option while submitting Income Tax Return.

You can use DSC as an e-Verification option if you choose to e-Verify your ITR immediately after filing.

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select I would like to e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Step 2: On the Verify Your Identity page, select Click here to download emsigner utility.

Step 3: After the download and installation of emsigner utility is complete, select I have downloaded and installed emsigner utility on the Verify Your Identity page and click Continue.

Step 4: On the Data Sign page, select your ProviderCertificate and enter the Provider Password. Click Sign. 

