Here’s how you can e-verify your Income Tax Return via different methods

After filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), one must e-verify it otherwise the Income Tax (IT) department will not consider it valid.

You can e-verify your ITR using any of the several modes available. Additionally, you can also e-verify any other Income Tax related submissions/services/responses/requests on the e-Filing portal to complete the respective processes successfully.

You can choose any one of the following modes available for e-verification:

- Digital Signature Certificate

- Aadhaar OTP

- Electronic Verification Code (using bank account / demat account)

- Electronic Verification Code (using Bank ATM - offline method)

- Net Banking

Step 1: Login to the e-filing account at www.incometax.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'income tax returns'

Step 3: Click on 'e-verify return'