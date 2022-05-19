Here’s how to cut down on your electricity bill without switching off the AC

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
The soaring temperatures have increased the dire need to use air conditioners throughout the day. However, constant use of air conditioners (ACs) can lead to hefty electricity bills that not many people can afford.
If you are someone who can’t bear the heat but can’t bear the bill too, here are some tips for you.
- Set correct temperature of your AC - According to research, the degree increase in your ACs temperature can help to save six per cent of electricity. If you lower the temperature of your AC, the compressor works for a longer time which increases the electricity bill. To get the most benefit, you should set the AC at its default temperature. This way you will save up to 24 per cent.
- Set AC temperature at 24 degrees Celsius instead of 18 degrees Celsius - Those living in hotter parts of the country often feel the urge to set their ACs temperature at 18 degrees Celsius. As we already know that setting the temperature to a higher degree will help you save six per cent electricity, you can set the temperature at a comfortable 23-24 degrees Celsius. Since the human body temperature is 36 degrees Celsius, anything less than that will make you feel cooler.
- Shut all air exit points properly - Whenever we turn on the AC, we remember to shut the room’s door, but we often forget to check the windows. You should properly check the windows and shut the curtains so that cool air doesn’t escape.
- Turn the AC on and off after intervals - If you like to stay in cool environment throughout the day, you can try the turn on and off technique. For following this, you have to turn off the AC when you feel like the room is cool enough. Don’t forget to keep your room’s door shut so that cool air doesn’t escape out of your room. When you feel the room is hot again, you can turn on the AC.
- Get proper AC Service - The duct and air vent of your AC can have lots of dust. Due to this, you might not be able to get cool air. The dust will force your AC to work harder to generate cool air. While getting the AC service, you can change your ACs dirty filter with a new one. A clean filter will help you to save about 5 t 15 per cent of electricity.