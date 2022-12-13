Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Here’s a quick guide on how to save, invest amid mass layoffs

Even at some of the most well-known businesses in the world, such as Meta, Twitter, and Amazon, the dreaded recession has caused significant layoffs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Here’s a quick guide on how to save, invest amid mass layoffs
Here’s a quick guide on how to save, invest amid mass layoffs
There is concern among thousands of service-class workers as a result of reports of mass layoffs by multiple corporations in various multinational and Indian companies, including IT, social media, Edu Tech firms, and related sectors. 
 
The fear of the dreaded recession has sparked massive layoffs even at some of the most prominent companies in the world, including Meta, Twitter, and Amazon. Even though academics have predicted that India won't see severe consequences from the global recession, the manufacturing sector is already feeling its effects.
 
Here’s a guide on how to handle any similar circumstance in the future:
 
Insurance:
It's important to mitigate life risks when working. Employees should not solely depend on corporate health insurance, rather should take one on their own. Typically, insurance providers will provide you with a maximum amount of insurance coverage equal to 60 less your current age times your annual income.
 
Savings:
Individuals can start with basic investment products, typically 3-4 asset classes are available equity, debt, gold, real estate, and offshore investments. One could start investing in a SIP of an index fund. Ideally, working class individuals should be saving equal to the national savings rate which was around 30% pre covid. 
 
Maintain monthly balance:
To manage your monthly expenses, keep a close tab on your savings. Develop a habit of investing and saving on regular basis which will help to secure financial balance in upcoming future. 
 
Boost your income:
You may wish to monetize your skills and interests to make extra money if a wage cut or job loss has made it tough for you to stay afloat. Examples include paying tuition online, holding hobby classes, or instructing in a foreign language.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Feeling tired? Check out these 5 foods rich in iron to boost your energy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora rocked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022
Love at first slice: Check out these 5 Health benefits of watermelon
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Read these RBI rules before subscribing to bank lockers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.