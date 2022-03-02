Here's how you can avoid a penalty of Rs 10,000 on PAN Card

PAN card holders alert! Here is some very important news for you. PAN card holders are advised to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card number by March 31, 2022. If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar before this deadline, then your PAN card may be deactivated.

You will also have to pay Rs 1,000 for linking PAN with Aadhaar if done after the deadline. Besides, such a person will not be able to invest in mutual funds, stocks, open bank accounts and such others where it is necessary to present the PAN card.

These PAN card holders will have to pay Rs 10,000

Further, if the person produces a PAN card, which is no longer valid, then under section 272N of the Income Tax Act 1961, the Assessing Officer may direct that such person shall pay an amount of Rs 10,000 as penalty.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online

First of all go to the Income Tax website

Enter the Name, PAN Number and Aadhaar Number as given in the Aadhar Card

Tick square if only year of birth is given in Aadhar card

Now enter the captcha code

Now Click on Link Aadhaar Button

Your PAN will be linked with Aadhaar

Link PAN with Aadhaar through SMS

You have to type UIDPAN on your phone. After this, enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number

Then enter the 10 digit PAN number. Now send the message mentioned in step 1 to 567678 or 56161

How to get deactivated PAN activated

Inactive PAN card can be activated. For this you have to send an SMS

You have to go to the message box and enter the 10 digit PAN number from your registered mobile

Also enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number by giving space and SMS to 567678 or 56161.