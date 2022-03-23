Here's how to get Aadhaar verified from home - Check easy step-by-step guide

Aadhaar card has become a very important document these days. Its use has become essential for availing various other services including banking, vehicle registration and insurance policies. Aadhaar card contains authenticated information of your biometrics and important personal information is recorded.

It is also necessary to update your Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also once again warned the officials and citizens to verify the Aadhaar number before accepting it as an identity proof.

UIDAI has said in a tweet that before using the Aadhaar number, you should make sure whether it is active or not. Along with this, it should also be known whether your Aadhaar details match with the information available in the database of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Read | Aadhaar Card Update: Step-by-step guide to change address on Aadhaar at uidai.gov.in

How to verify Aadhaar

1. First go to UIDAI website - www.uidai.gov.in.

2. Click on 'Verify Aadhaar Number' under 'Aadhaar Services' on the website. By doing this a new page will open.

3. On the new page, enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and captcha.

4. If the Aadhaar number is genuine, the website will show the message 'Aadhaar Verification Complete'. Also other details will be shown. Like your age, your state name and last three digits of your mobile number.

5. If even after several attempts, it fail to verify the Aadhaar number, it means that the Aadhaar number is not present. You will then have to go to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment centre with the necessary documents.

6. Your biometrics will be re-verified and entered in the database of UIDAI. For this, you will be charged GST at the rate of 18% along with Rs 25 and your Aadhaar will be updated.