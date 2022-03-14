Here's how to check status if you have applied for PAN card

Permanent Account Number or PAN card is an important document with a 10-digit alphanumeric number. From income tax returns to opening bank accounts, for insurance or for taking advantage of any government scheme, PAN card is necessary. PAN card is required for every financial transaction.

Nowadays it has become necessary to link PAN card with mobile number and Aadhaar card. You have to link your PAN card with Aadhaar and mobile number by March 31. If you do not have a PAN card, then get it made immediately. Several times people have complained that they have applied for PAN card, but even after a long time they have not received it.

It has also been seen that even after applying for a duplicate PAN card, in case the original gets lost, it takes a lot of time for issuing the duplicate PAN card. If you have applied for PAN card and you have not received it yet, then we are going to tell you how you can check the status of your PAN card.

Read | Misplaced or damaged your PAN card? Here is step-by-step guide to apply for duplicate card

How to check pan card status

First you have to visit the Income Tax website www.incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/pan.aspx.

Here click on the option of Instant PAN through Aadhaar.

Then after clicking on Check Status of PAN, you will be asked for Aadhaar Number.

After entering the Aadhaar number, OTP will come on the mobile number.

A few minutes after entering the OTP, the PAN card status will be displayed on your screen.

Get this work done before March 31, 2022. Otherwise, your PAN card will become useless.

Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link PAN card with Aadhaar before March 31.

Else you will have to face trouble in many tasks like investment, deducting more TDS on PF etc.

After March 31, you will also have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for this work.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar

Visit the Income Tax website - www.incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/pan.aspx

Select the option of Link Aadhaar

Fill in the details asked for Aadhaar and PAN number

Then enter the Captcha

Then click on the option of Link Aadhaar

After this your Aadhaar and PAN will be linked.