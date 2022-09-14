Health Insurance: Know how to make claims from 2 policies

Good health insurance is the only way to bear healthcare expenses which are immensely high. The majority of the time, group health insurance plans offered by the business cover employees in organised sectors. Frequently, this might not be sufficient to pay the entire bill. For this reason, it is advisable to purchase additional health insurance policies to ensure that the full cost of care can be claimed. Sometimes, the coverage provided by a single insurance policy may not be sufficient to pay the entire bill. You may submit claims in such circumstances under more than one policy. There's a catch, though. Even if you have multiple health insurance plans, not all of your hospital expenses will be paid for.

One must share information about any existing policies when purchasing new health insurance in order to submit claims under two different health insurance policies. Not disclosing the existing health insurance details to the insurer will lead to violation of terms and conditions and can lead to repudiation of the claim, Vivek Chaturvedi - CMO and Head of Direct Sales, Go Digit General Insurance told Zee business.

It is very important to understand that one cannot raise claims from two insurers together. In simple words, you cannot split the bill between two insurance providers in one go. In case otherwise, you will first have to exhaust the limit of one of the insurance health policies. If the total claim amount exceeds the sum assured, you can seek reimbursement of the balance from the second insurance provider. In cases where the claim amount is less than the sum insured, the insurer will have to settle the claim and cannot impose the contribution clause, according to Chaturvedi.

"One can claim health insurance from two different insurance policies only when the claim amount is higher than the sum insured of a single policy, the contribution clause may come into play, requiring the insured to claim the amount from both policies. In such cases, the insured has the liberty to opt for the insurer from whom they want to make their first claim and then claim the balance amount from the other policy," he added.

In case of two health insurance policies of Rs. 5 lakh each and the hospital bill comes to Rs. 6 lakh then you will have to exhaust the limit of one of the health insurances. This is totally up to you from which health insurance provider you want to make a claim first.