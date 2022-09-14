Search icon
Health Insurance: IRDAI reduces number of returns to be filed by insurers

The health insurance returns being filed by the insurance companies have been significantly reduced.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Irdai, the regulatory body, rationalised the reporting requirement for health insurance business returns on Tuesday by lowering the number of returns that must be filed annually, easing the compliance burden for insurers.
 
The move, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), is aimed at making it easier for insurance companies to conduct business. Irdai has been working hard to make all regulated entities more compliant.
 
Towards this endeavour, the health insurance returns being filed by the insurance companies have been significantly reduced, it said in a circular.
 
"Now, the general and health insurers will have to file 8 returns and life insurers will be filing 3 returns in place of 17 returns being filed currently. This step will further help insurers in focusing on their business rather than a plethora of compliances and in turn help in increasing the insurance penetration in the country," it said.
 
The revised reporting norms will be applicable with immediate effect.
 
In India, it’s compulsory for insurers to submit various returns to the regulator including financial statements on an annual basis, valuation of assets and liabilities as well as solvency margin and actuarial report.
 
Reinsurance plans on an annual basis, reporting of financial condition for life insurance businesses, Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR) claims for general insurance businesses, and monthly statements on underwriting of large risks for general insurance companies are among the other requirements.
 
They are required to report on the details of capital market exposure on a monthly basis;  investment policy, quarterly and annual returns on investments.
 
To promote ease of doing business for the insurers the insurance regulator is carrying out a series of reforms in the sector.
 
Ministry of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in Parliament that Irdai has formed several working groups in order to make a comprehensive review of the existing regulations under the aegis of Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, in July. 

(with inputs from PTI)

