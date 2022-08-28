HDFC WhatsApp banking service: Step-by step guide to enable service on WhatsApp

With the development of technology, bank customers can now access financial services on WhatsApp. In addition to SBI, HDFC Bank now offers its clients the HDFC WhatsApp Banking Service. The bank announced the launch of its updated HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking services in a tweet. Customers can now easily speak to HDFC and take advantage of more than 90 services and transactions available around-the-clock through HDFC Bank Chat Banking, which is a chat service on WhatsApp. The service is end-to-end encrypted and secure and is offered by HDFC Bank via WhatsApp. However, this offer will only be accessible via the mobile number registered with the bank. Simply enter the number 70700 22222 into your contacts and start a conversation by saying "Hi".

“Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and a whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp. So, drop in and say ‘Hi’ on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience,” the HDFC Bank said in a tweet dated August 1.

It's time to enable HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking on your phone so you can utilise it to its full potential. Follow the steps below.

Step-by-step to HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking: