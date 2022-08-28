Search icon
HDFC WhatsApp banking service: Step-by step guide to enable service on WhatsApp

The HDFC banking services on WhatsApp are entirely free to use, and there are no additional fees. This is important for bank customers to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 07:48 AM IST

With the development of technology, bank customers can now access financial services on WhatsApp. In addition to SBI, HDFC Bank now offers its clients the HDFC WhatsApp Banking Service. The bank announced the launch of its updated HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking services in a tweet. Customers can now easily speak to HDFC and take advantage of more than 90 services and transactions available around-the-clock through HDFC Bank Chat Banking, which is a chat service on WhatsApp. The service is end-to-end encrypted and secure and is offered by HDFC Bank via WhatsApp. However, this offer will only be accessible via the mobile number registered with the bank. Simply enter the number 70700 22222 into your contacts and start a conversation by saying "Hi".
 
“Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and a whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp. So, drop in and say ‘Hi’ on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience,” the HDFC Bank said in a tweet dated August 1. 
 
It's time to enable HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking on your phone so you can utilise it to its full potential. Follow the steps below.
 
Step-by-step to HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking:
  1. First, save the chat banking number 7070022222 in your contacts and just send “Hi” or “Register” in WhatsApp from your bank registered mobile number to 7070022222 and you will be guided through the registration process.
  2. You will receive an SMS on your registered cellphone number with your customer ID and one-time password, which you must submit to access HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp.
  3. After registration, you will receive options to pick from. Account services, credit card services, product applications, and other options are available through this system.
  4. Select the service required as per how the chatbot guides you. 
