Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate by 50 bps; EMIs on loans to increase

HDFC has raised interest rates seven times in the last five months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate by 50 bps; EMIs on loans to increase
HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate by 50 bps; EMIs on loans to increase

Leading housing finance provider HDFC Ltd. raised its loan rate by 50 basis points on Saturday in response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increasing the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.9% during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Friday. Over the previous five months, HDFC increased rates a total of seven times.

In a statement, the company said that as of October 1, 2022, "HDFC increases its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 50 basis points, with effect from October 1, 2022."

House loans are available from HDFC Limited with interest rates starting at 8.10% p.a. This interest rate applies to all loans for new house purchases, balance transfers, home renovations, and home expansions. The above-mentioned home loans have variable interest rates that change throughout the loan and are dependent on the benchmark rate set by HDFC ("RPLR"). Both new and existing borrowers will now be required to make EMI payments that are 0.50% higher as a result of the company raising its key lending rate.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 50 basis points on September 30, the fourth increase since May. The cost of funding for banks and financial institutions will soon climb due to the repo rate, and additional banks and financial institutions are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, existing and new loan borrowers would be required to pay higher equivalent monthly instalments (EMIs) for their vehicle and home loans because it will now cost banks and lending organisations more to borrow money as a result of the hike in the repo rate.

“Bank credit offtake has been higher than the deposit inflows in the current financial year. This is a sharp contrast from a year ago when borrowers were seen to be deleveraging (negative credit growth). The incremental (over March) credit growth during Aprearly September’22 has been 5.5%, while the comparable deposit growth has been 3.6%. With banks lending more than the deposit being raised, the incremental credit-deposit ratio has risen to 112% (-8% a year ago). To meet their lending requirements, banks have been resorting to borrowings (doubled from a year ago) and are likely tapping their investments (investment -deposit ratio has declined from 30.20% to 29.9%)," according to research specialists at Edelweiss Broking Limited.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and other phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.