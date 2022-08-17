Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger gets nod from CCI

HDFC announced that it will merge with HDFC bank and CCI approved the merger proposal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger gets nod from CCI
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger gets nod from CCI
Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger proposal of HDFC Bank and its parent HDFC Ltd.
 
The proposed combination envisages the merger of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings with HDFC Ltd in the first step and subsequently, the merger of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank.
 
In a tweet on Friday, CCI said it has approved the "proposed combination involving amalgamation of HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank, HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings." In April, the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd announced that it will merge with HDFC Bank.
 
Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices in the marketplace.
 
(with inputs from PTI)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘No Kashmiri Pandit is safe in Kashmir Valley’: Local Pandits urged to leave after Shopian targeted killing
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.