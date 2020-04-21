HDFC cuts home loan rate by 15 bps, all existing retail customers to benefit

Leading mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday announced a cut by 0.15% in its lending rate amid a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system due to novel coronavirus crisis.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) said it has cut its retail prime lending rate (RPLR), the rate on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 15 basis points from April 22.

The move will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers.

This comes after a few lenders, including the State Bank of India, announced a similar move.

Rates will range between 7.85% and 8.15% for salaried class.

Earlier HDFC had cut its RPLR by 5 basis points each in January and March.

Lending rates across the banking system have been cut in the last few months. The Reserve Bank of India last month cut the policy rate by 75 basis points to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdown imposed to stop its spread, the RBI and the government have announced several measures to boost the slowing economy.