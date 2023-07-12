Headlines

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Comparing HDFC Bank and Axis Bank's FD interest rates and returns.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

When it comes to investments, Fixed Deposits (FDs) are still a popular choice. FDs provide guaranteed returns and higher interest rates compared to Savings Accounts. Major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank offer various FD options to attract customers. Let's explore the interest rates offered by SBI, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank on FDs.

HDFC Bank FD Rates:

7 days to 14 days: General Public - 3.00%, Senior Citizens - 3.50%

15 days to 29 days: General Public - 3.00%, Senior Citizens - 3.50%

30 days to 45 days: General Public - 3.50%, Senior Citizens - 4.00%

46 days to 60 days: General Public - 4.50%, Senior Citizens - 5.00%

61 days to 89 days: General Public - 4.50%, Senior Citizens - 5.00%

Equivalent to 90 days to 6 months: General Public - 4.50%, Senior Citizens - 5.00%

6 months 1 day to less than 9 months: General Public - 5.75%, Senior Citizens - 6.25%

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: General Public - 6.00%, Senior Citizens - 6.50%

1 year to less than 15 months: General Public - 6.60%, Senior Citizens - 7.10%

15 months to less than 18 months: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.60%

18 months 1 day to less than 21 months: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

21 months to 2 years: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

2 years 1 day to 2 years 11 months: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

2 years 11 months 1 day to 3 years: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

3 years 1 day to 4 years 7 months: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

4 years 7 months to 55 months: General Public - 7.25%, Senior Citizens - 7.75%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

Axis Bank FD Rates:

7 days to 14 days: General Public - 3.50%, Senior Citizens - 3.50%

15 days to 29 days: General Public - 3.50%, Senior Citizens - 3.50%

30 days to 45 days: General Public - 3.50%, Senior Citizens - 3.50%

46 days to 60 days: General Public - 4.00%, Senior Citizens - 4.00%

61 days to less than 3 months: General Public - 4.50%, Senior Citizens - 4.50%

3 months to less than 4 months: General Public - 4.75%, Senior Citizens - 4.75%

4 months to less than 5 months: General Public - 4.75%, Senior Citizens - 4.75%

5 months to less than 6 months: General Public - 4.75%, Senior Citizens - 4.75%

6 months to less than 7 months: General Public - 5.75%, Senior Citizens - 6.00%

7 months to less than 8 months: General Public - 5.75%, Senior Citizens - 6.00%

8 months to less than 9 months: General Public - 5.75%, Senior Citizens - 6.00%

9 months to less than 10 months: General Public - 6.00%, Senior Citizens - 6.25%

10 months to less than 11 months: General Public - 6.00%, Senior Citizens - 6.25%

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: General Public - 6.00%, Senior Citizens - 6.25%

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: General Public - 6.00%, Senior Citizens - 6.25%

1 year to less than 1 year 4 days: General Public - 6.75%, Senior Citizens - 7.50%

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: General Public - 6.80%, Senior Citizens - 7.55%

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 24 days: General Public - 6.80%, Senior Citizens - 7.55%

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: General Public - 6.80%, Senior Citizens - 7.55%

13 months to less than 14 months: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.85%

14 months to less than 15 months: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.85%

15 months to less than 16 months: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.85%

16 months to less than 17 months: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.85%

17 months to less than 18 months: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.85%

18 months to less than 2 years: General Public - 7.10%, Senior Citizens - 7.85%

Less than 2 years to 30 months: General Public - 7.05%, Senior Citizens - 7.80%

30 months to less than 3 years: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.75%

3 years to less than 5 years: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.75%

5 years to 10 years: General Public - 7.00%, Senior Citizens - 7.75%

Investors can compare the interest rates provided by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank to make informed decisions.

