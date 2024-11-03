The Bank remained the third most valuable firm in the country after Reliance Industries and TCS.

Due to essential system maintenance, UPI services of India's largest bank, HDFC Bank, will not be available for two days in November. According to the bank, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) service will not be available on November 5 and 23.

UPI services will not work for two hours from 12:00 AM IST to 02:00 AM IST on November 5. On November 23, it will not work for three hours from 12:00 AM IST to 03:00 AM IST. If you are an HDFC bank customer, you need to note that during this period, the following services will be unavailable:

- Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC Bank Current and Savings account and RuPay Credit Card.

- Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit.Pe for all bank account holders using HDFC Bank UPI handle. Note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank remained the third most valuable firm in the country after Reliance Industries and TCS. Recently, NPCI introduced an auto top-up feature and increased transaction limits for UPI Lite, effective November 1, 2024, to streamline small-value digital payments.

