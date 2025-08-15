HDFC Bank revises fees for cash transactions, cheque book, IMPS and more; check details

The new changes have come into effect from August 1, 2025. The private lender currently has a market cap of Rs 15.26 lakh crore, as of August 14.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private bank, has revised fees and charges for savings, salary, and non-resident (NR) accounts. The changes impact cash transaction limits, cheque book issuance, IMPS and NEFT payments, as well as certain branch-based services. The new changes have been effective since August 1, 2025, CNBCTV18 reported. The private lender currently has a market cap of Rs 15.26 lakh crore, as of August 14.

HDFC Bank free transactions per month

1. The free monthly value limit for self and third-party transactions at any branch has been reduced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 lakh per account. Beyond this limit, charges will be Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

2. HDFC Bank customers will get four free cash transactions per month; beyond this, a charge of Rs 150 per transaction will apply.

2. The third-party daily cash transaction limit is Rs 25,000 per day at any branch; transactions above this amount are not permitted.

IMPS and NEFT charges revised

1. For IMPS transactions through online banking, charges for transfers up to Rs 1,000 have been reduced to Rs 2.5 for regular customers and Rs 2.25 for senior citizens, from earlier rates of Rs 3.5 and Rs 3, respectively. Transfers above Rs 1 lakh now cost Rs 13.5 for regular customers, down from Rs 15.

2. NEFT branch transaction charges have been adjusted across slabs. Transfers up to Rs 10,000 cost Rs 2 for regular customers and Rs 1.8 for senior citizens.

3. Transactions between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh are charged Rs 14 and Rs 12.6, respectively, while transfers above Rs 2 lakh cost Rs 24 and Rs 21.6.

Cheque book issuance changes

Savings accounts now come with one free cheque book of 10 leaves per year instead of 25 leaves. Additional cheque books are charged at Rs 4 per leaf, with lower rates for senior citizens.