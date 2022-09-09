Search icon
HDFC Bank raised interest rates on home, auto, personal loans: Know rates of each tenors

HDFC Bank's new interest rate on loans came into effect on September 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

The country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rate on all kinds of loans. HDFC Bank has raised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on loans by up to 10 basis points. A rise in MCLR means an increase in loan rate for both new and existing borrowers including EMIs for house loans, auto loans, and any other loan with a marginal cost. 

MCLR is the minimum interest rate below which banks or other financial institutions can't lend money. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Accordingly, HDFC Bank's MCLR will now cost 0.10 percent extra. 

HDFC Bank's one-year MCLR has risen to 8.2 percent, while the overnight MCLR has jumped to 7.9 percent. The one-year MCLR is significant in terms of retail loans since long-term loans such as home loans are tied to this rate, according to recent updated rates.
The MCLR for the one-month, three-month, and six-month tenors will be 7.90 percent, 7.95 percent, and 8.05 percent, respectively.

Hiking the rates have made existing and fresh home, auto and personal loans costlier. For new customers, borrowing from banks has become costlier.

According to the new RBI guidelines, banks' base rates are fixed at MCLR. It took the place of the previous base rate system in determining loan interest rates. On April 1, 2016, RBI put into effect MCLR. The majority of the loans have a direct influence on EMIs because they are tied to the one-year MCLR rate.

Since the RBI raised the benchmark lending rate during an MPC off-cycle meeting in May, HDFC Bank has lifted the MCLR five times.

