HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

HDFC bank hikes minimum balance? Know what's the truth

There are several media reports circulating that claim that HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has hiked its minimum balance requirement (MBR) to Rs 25,000 per month for customers opening new savings bank accounts, effective from 1 August 2025.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 06:45 AM IST

HDFC bank hikes minimum balance? Know what's the truth
Representative Image/Reuters

There are several media reports circulating that claim that HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has hiked its minimum balance requirement (MBR) to Rs 25,000 per month for customers opening new savings bank accounts, effective from 1 August 2025. However, the bank issued a clarification, emphasising that no such changes have been made. 

"There has been no change in the Average Monthly Balance (AMB) requirement for any account type. There has been no change in the Average Monthly Balance (AMB) requirement for any account type", HDFC Bank said in an official statement. 

"The AMB for the Regular Savings Account continues to be Rs 10,000. The AMB for the Savings Max Account remains at Rs 25,000", it adds. The bank further stressed in the statement that all "variants are available across rural, semi-urban, urban and metro branches depending on customer profile."

"Given customer usage in metro areas, the Bank will prioritise offering the Savings Max Account to customers opening new accounts in metro branches", it said. 

ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance requirement 

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank has reduced the minimum balance for new savings accounts in urban areas to Rs 15,000, semi-urban to Rs 7,500 and rural to Rs 2,500 from Rs 50,000. The decision comes after outrage over the bank's move to raise the minimum average balance (MAB) requirement for new savings accounts opened on or after August 1 by five times to Rs 50,000.

The minimum monthly average balance (MAB) for savings bank accounts till July 31, 2025, for ICICI Bank customers was Rs 10,000. Similarly, MAB for semi-urban locations and rural locations have been increased five times to Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, according to information available on the ICICI Bank website.

