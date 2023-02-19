Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

HDFC Bank hikes interest rate on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore

HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹more than 2 Crore to ₹5 Crores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

HDFC Bank hikes interest rate on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore
HDFC Bank hikes interest rate on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore

HDFC Bank. India's largest sector private lender in India has increased the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to 5 crores. The RBI's 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 6.50 per cent on February 8 coincided with the HDFC Bank's announcement. 

After the announcement, HDFC Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from seven days to ten years that fall between 4.75% and 7.00% for the general public and 5.25% to 7.75% for senior persons. According to HDFC Bank's official website, the most recent FD rates are in effect as of February 17, 2023.

HDFC Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.50% for bulk fixed deposits that mature in 30 to 45 days. For deposits maintained for 46 to 60 days and 61 to 89 days, respectively, HDFC Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.75% and 6.00%.

(Also Read: Financial security: How to be financially secure before you turn 30)

The interest rate on deposits that mature in 90 days to 6 months has increased to 6.50%, and the interest rate on deposits that mature in 6 months, 1 day to 9 months has increased to 6.65%. The bank is presently offering an interest rate of 6.75% on bulk fixed deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and 7.00% on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months.

Now, HDFC Bank will provide interest rates of 7.15% for deposits held for between 15 months and 2 years and 7.00% for deposits held for between 2 years and 10 years.

Senior citizens
Senior citizens would receive an additional 0.50% in interest on HDFC Bank bulk fixed deposits expiring in 7 days to 5 years, on top of the standard rates. The increased interest rate benefits are only available to retirees and elderly persons who are Indian residents and at least 60 years old. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.