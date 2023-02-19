HDFC Bank hikes interest rate on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore

HDFC Bank. India's largest sector private lender in India has increased the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to 5 crores. The RBI's 25 basis point increase in the repo rate to 6.50 per cent on February 8 coincided with the HDFC Bank's announcement.

After the announcement, HDFC Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from seven days to ten years that fall between 4.75% and 7.00% for the general public and 5.25% to 7.75% for senior persons. According to HDFC Bank's official website, the most recent FD rates are in effect as of February 17, 2023.

HDFC Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.50% for bulk fixed deposits that mature in 30 to 45 days. For deposits maintained for 46 to 60 days and 61 to 89 days, respectively, HDFC Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.75% and 6.00%.

The interest rate on deposits that mature in 90 days to 6 months has increased to 6.50%, and the interest rate on deposits that mature in 6 months, 1 day to 9 months has increased to 6.65%. The bank is presently offering an interest rate of 6.75% on bulk fixed deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year, and 7.00% on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months.

Now, HDFC Bank will provide interest rates of 7.15% for deposits held for between 15 months and 2 years and 7.00% for deposits held for between 2 years and 10 years.

Senior citizens

Senior citizens would receive an additional 0.50% in interest on HDFC Bank bulk fixed deposits expiring in 7 days to 5 years, on top of the standard rates. The increased interest rate benefits are only available to retirees and elderly persons who are Indian residents and at least 60 years old.